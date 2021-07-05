1 Dead, 3 Injured After 4 Separate Shootings During Violent Night in Boston

A night of celebration in Boston turned violent after four people were shot in separate incidents in the city overnight, police said. One victim has died.

Boston police say shortly after 3 a.m. in the city's Roxbury neighborhood, an officer who was in the area of Seaver Street and Humboldt Avenue saw a man being shot. The victim was then run over by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The car that hit the victim remained on scene Monday morning, where it was a very active scene. Officials appeared to be concentrating on a garage across the street that was heavily roped off with caution tape.

A death investigation is ongoing.

#BREAKING: @bostonpolice say a male is dead after being *shot* & *run over* by a vehicle in #Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood on Seaver St. & Humboldt Ave. just after 3 am. Police also investigating 3 other overnight shootings that left three victims with gunshot wounds. pic.twitter.com/HbV9VAC5ZK — Nia Hamm NBC10 Boston (@NiaNBCBoston) July 5, 2021

Boston police are also investigating three other separate shootings across the city's Dorchester and Roxbury neighborhoods.

According to police, one person walked into Boston Medical Center just after midnight with a non-life threatening gunshot wound after being shot on Wheatland Avenue in Dorchester.

Police say another person was shot around 1:48 a.m. on Hollander Street in Dorchester. That victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Around the same time, at approximately 1:53 a.m., police say another person suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were shot on Harold Street in Roxbury.

No other information was immediately available.