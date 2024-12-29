1 dead, 3 seriously injured in multi-car crash in Waterbury, Conn.

One person has died and three others are seriously injured after multi-car crash in Waterbury early Sunday morning. Investigators said two additional people fled the scene before police arrived and have not been found or identified at this time.

Officers responded to a three-car crash in the 400 block of Baldwin Street around 3:15 a.m.

Police said a 2013 Dodge Dart, a 2018 Ford EcoSport and a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee were involved in the crash.

According to police, a 47-year-old man from New Haven was driving the Dodge Dart and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in his vehicle, identified as 46-year-old Andrea Sherman, of Waterbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Ford EcoSport were also injured in the crash. Authorities said the two 22-year-old males from Waterbury were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The people who were inside of the Jeep Grand Cherokee reportedly fled before police arrived. They haven't been found or identified as of yet. It's unclear if anyone inside of the vehicle was injured in the crash.

During the crash, the A&W Grocery Store on Baldwin Street was struck. Despite minor damage, the building was determined to be safe and habitable by the building inspector.

The police department's crash reconstruction team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (203) 346-3975.