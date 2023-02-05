Boy, 6, Dies After Being Pulled From Fire at Cape Cod House

A young boy is dead and four other people were hospitalized after a fire broke out Saturday night at a Cape Cod home, officials said.

The Orleans Fire Department responded to a call for smoke and fire in a Route 6A residence around 8:40 p.m. and found flames coming from the second floor of the 2.5-story structure, the state fire marshal's office said.

Firefighters were told that one person was unaccounted for in the building, prompting an immediate search of the home. Crews found one person with serious injuries, and he was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, fire officials said.

The state fire marshal's identified the victim on Sunday as a 6-year-old boy but did not release his name.

In a statement, the Orleans Fire Department said they're sending their heartfelt condolences to the boy's family and friends.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of this young man," Fire Chief Geof Deering said. "I am incredibly proud of the effort put forth by our members, as well as our mutual aid partners and other agencies, who worked with purpose and poise under challenging conditions.”

Four other residents of the home were taken to local hospitals for medical care; there was no immediate update on their conditions. An Orleans police officer was also evaluated and released, fire officials said.

The blaze, which is not suspicious, was knocked down within 20 minutes.

Local and state officials have determined the fire was accidental, though the exact cause was not released.