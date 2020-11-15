Local

1 Dead, 4 Hurt When Speeding Car Hits SUV in Rhode Island

The driver of the speeding vehicle died and his passenger was critically hurt, according to Cranston police

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A man has died after losing control of his speeding car, swerving and hitting an SUV in Rhode Island Saturday night, police said.

Four other people were hurt in the crash in Cranston about 8:19 p.m., local police said Sunday. One remained in critical condition.

The crash involved a 1991 Nissan 300Z car, occupied by two men, and a 2020 Ford Edge SUV, occupied by three males, according to police. They collided on Scituate Avenue near Council Rock Road. 

The driver of the Nissan, 35-year-old Julian Alba, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 40-year-old from New Jersey, is in critical condition, police said. 

The three men inside the other car, were all taken to Rhode Island Hospital and released after being treated for complaints including pain and broken bones, according to police. 

Police investigators believe Alba was speeding on Sweet Pea Drive and lost control on a curve in the road. He swerved to avoid another car, then hit the Ford head-on on Scituate Avenue, according to police. 

The crash remains under investigation.

