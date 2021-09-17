1 Dead After 6-Vehicle Crash in Vermont

Vermont State Police troopers are investigating a six-vehicle crash that killed a 67-year-old man from South Carolina.

The crash on Vermont Route 100 in Waterbury was reported Thursday just before 2 p.m., police said.

A vehicle driven by Robert Hunter of Columbia, South Carolina, was headed north when it veered into the path of an oncoming dump truck, police said.

Four additional vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Hunter died on the way to the hospital, and the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The highway was closed for four hours.