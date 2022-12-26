1 Dead After Fire in Richmond, R.I.

1 person died in a fire in Richmond, Rhode Island over the weekend, authorities say.
According to Richmond-Carolina Fire District Chief Scott W. Barber, the person died in a house fire that took place on Sunday on Kenyon School Road.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities say they believe the fire might have been accidental.
Authorities have not released the name of the victim.
