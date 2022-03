A person has died following an overnight fire at a home in Seabrook, New Hampshire, officials said.

The state fire marshal's office is at the scene of the deadly blaze on Centennial Street, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety.

The fire was first reported around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, and one person has been confirmed dead. No other details were immediately available.

An investigation is active and ongoing. More information is expected to follow.

