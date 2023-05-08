Local

1 Dead After Motorcycle, SUV Collide in Lawrence

Drivers were asked to avoid the area following the deadly crash that occurred near the intersection of South Broadway and Dracut Street.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with an SUV in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Lawrence police responded to the automobile crash involving a motorcycle early Monday evening near the intersection of South Broadway and Dracut Street.

The operator of the motorcycle was treated on scene and then taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

Aerial footage from the scene showed several police cars and yellow tape blocking off the immediate area. A white SUV could also be seen with significant damage to the rear driver side door, and a red motorcycle was on the ground just behind the vehicle's bumper, with pieces of it strewn about the roadway.

Police did not say if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, though a helmet was seen nearby on the ground with the visor face shield busted out.

According to police, the SUV driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police have not said what they believe led up to the deadly crash.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as officials conducted their on-scene investigation. Both the SUV and motorcycle were later towed from the scene.

State and local police, as well as the Essex County District Attorney's Office, are continuing to investigate what happened.

