1 dead, another hurt after being thrown from car crash in NH police chase

A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after being thrown from a car in Nashua, New Hampshire, police said Monday.

Officers responded to the Residence Inn by Marriott on Trafalgar Square at about 1:40 a.m. for a report of an assault involving a knife, Nashua police said.

While officers were responding, they saw a black Nissan Altima driving at them on the wrong side of Somerset Parkway, police said.

The car crossed the median to avoid the oncoming police cruisers and started to accelerate at an extremely high rate of speed, according to police.

Officers then reversed direction to chase the car, police said.

Shortly after, officers heard a loud crash and found the car had crossed over Amherst Street and crashed into a parking lot, police said.

The passenger, a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene and the driver, a 23-year-old man, was flown to a hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Their names weren't immediately released.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Nashua Police Department 603-589-1665.