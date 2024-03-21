Carver

1 dead, another injured in Carver fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC10 Boston

A man was killed in a fire in Carver, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, and another was injured, according to authorities.

The fire occurred just before 11 p.m. on Tremont Street, the Carver Fire Department said.

It took firefighters less than five minutes to arrive to the scene, where they were told there was someone trapped inside the first floor of the two-story home, according to officials.

When they entered, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A second man was able to escape the house, Fire Chief Craig Weston said. He was taken to the hospital with injuries. His condition wasn't immediately known.

The names of the victims weren't released.

"We did not have any injuries to any firefighters. However, the structure was a total loss," said Weston. "Again, we had a quick response [and] a large number of firefighters. Just sad for everyone."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

