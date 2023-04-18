Local

New Hampshire

1 Dead Following Fire in Meredith, NH Home

The victim's indentification is still pending

By Marc Fortier

One person is dead following a house fire in Meredith, New Hampshire, on Monday night.

The fire was reported around 11:40 p.m. on Corliss Hill Road in Meredith, officials said. When they arrived, firefighters found the home engulfed in flames. Meredith firefighters extinguished the fire with help from multiple area departments.

Fire officials said a male victim was found dead in the garage of the home. His body was taken to the state medical examiner's office, where an autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning. The cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation.

The manner of death and the victim's identification are still pending.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, but fire officials said there is no indication that it was the result of arson.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289 or email fmo@dos.nh.gov.

