1 Dead in Concord Police Shooting

The Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police shooting that killed a man in Concord, New Hampshire earlier today.

According to authorities the shooting took place near the Old Coach Road and 28 Bypass in Derry and involved officers from Derry Police Department.

One man has died in the incident, the officers involved did not suffer any injuries, said the office.

No further details on the incident or the victim have been disclosed at the moment.

Authorities said, this is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released when available.