One person is dead after a single-car crash on Interstate 93 in Methuen, Massachusetts early Wednesday.

Around 2 a.m., state troopers arrived at the exit 47 off-ramp, and determined the driver involved in the crash dead on scene, according to a news release.

The right travel lane, exits 47 and 48 were closed up until 6 a.m. The crash is under investigation, police said.