1 hospitalized, 15 displaced after fire at Hartford, Conn. multi-family home

One person is hospitalized and over a dozen people are displaced after an early morning fire at a multi-family home in Hartford on Monday.

Firefighters responded to the home on Adams Street around 4:40 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Once there, crews found heavy fire on the first floor of the building. It was extinguished and is under control.

According to fire officials one person was evaluated on scene and was taken to the hospital. The extent of the person's injuries are unknown at this time.

The American Red Cross is helping the 15 displaced occupants and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

