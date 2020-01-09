Person Taken Into Custody on Route 1 in Connection With Revere Stabbing

A person was taken into custody Thursday in connection with an overnight stabbing in Revere, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police said the "potential suspect" was taken into custody on Route 1 in Saugus in connection with the stabbing that took place hours earlier in the area of 4 Jordan Street in Revere.

One stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Traffic camera footage from Thursday shows a police presence on Route 1 at the scene of the arrest.

Details on what led up to the violence were not immediately clear.