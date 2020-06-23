A person was injured and another is missing in an incident at Mashpee Pond on Cape Cod Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The injured person was flown to a hospital in the Boston area, according to the Mashpee Fire Department. It wasn't clear how badly they were hurt.

Firefighters called the incident a water rescue but didn't give further information about what happened.

The fire department was called to Masphee Pond, in Attaquin Park, around 2:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.