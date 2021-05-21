Local

Boston

1 Hurt in Daylight Shooting in Boston's Downtown Crossing District

Police are investigating; it wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been arrested

By Asher Klein

Police at the scene of a shooting in downtown Boston on Friday, May 21, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

A person was shot in downtown Boston Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting took place about 1:45 p.m. in the Downtown Crossing shopping district, according to the Boston Police Department. The wounded person is expected to survive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police are investigating; it wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been arrested.

Local

coronavirus 9 mins ago

Vermont Will Drop Restrictions Early If 80% Vaccinated

1 hour ago

Celtics Vs. Nets Preview: A Harsh Reminder of What Could Have Been

The MBTA said a Franklin Street exit of the Downtown Crossing Orange Line T stop Franklin was closed during a police investigation.

Aerial footage showed a plaza taped off by police.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information.

This article tagged under:

Bostonshooting
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us