1 Hurt in Daylight Shooting in Boston's Downtown Crossing District

A person was shot in downtown Boston Friday afternoon, police said.
The shooting took place about 1:45 p.m. in the Downtown Crossing shopping district, according to the Boston Police Department. The wounded person is expected to survive.
Police are investigating; it wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been arrested.
The MBTA said a Franklin Street exit of the Downtown Crossing Orange Line T stop Franklin was closed during a police investigation.
Aerial footage showed a plaza taped off by police.
This breaking news story will be updated with more information.