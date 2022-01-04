Local

New Hampshire

Family Member Hurt During Domestic Violence Shooting in New Hampshire

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting during what police described as a domestic violence incident in Sullivan, New Hampshire on New Year's Day.

Police said officers were called to the home on Valley Road just before 5 p.m. and discovered three adult family members involved. One person was shot, and police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The victim was taken to Cheshire Medical Center and then the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

There is no threat to the public, police said, and everyone involved was at the scene. Charges may be filed.

Local

Mendon 21 mins ago

Driver Cut From Box Truck, Rushed to Hospital From Mendon Crash

New Hampshire 60 mins ago

Questions Linger as NH Police Continue Searching for Girl Last Seen in 2019

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to cal Detective Sgt. Michael McLaughlin at 603-223-8855 or email at Michael.J.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov.     

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: Massachusetts provides this list of national, statewide and local resources for victims of domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Anyone who is in immediate danger or knows someone who is is urged to call 911.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshireshootingdomestic violenceSullivan
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us