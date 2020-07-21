Teen Killed in Stoughton Shooting, 2 Seen Fleeing Scene at Large: Police

A teenager was found mortally wounded in a car at an apartment complex in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Tuesday, police said, as the hunt for whoever shot the boy.

The 17-year-old from Randolph, who wasn't known too police, was found shot in the driver's seat of the car but was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, Stoughton police said at a news conference Tuesday evening.

Witnesses said two people ran from the scene on foot, according to police, who were called to the scene about 3 p.m. Residents guided officers to the car where the victim was found.

Police said the two people who witnesses saw run from the scene are believed to have left the area.

Stoughton shooting update: victim was found behind the driver’s seat of a Honda; he is a Randolph resident. Witnesses saw two people run from scene. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/ApU69dDN6v — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) July 21, 2020

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office had earlier said its state police detectives joined in "an investigation into an apparent fatal shooting" with local police.

A nearby public school, Jones School, was placed on lockdown, according to Stoughton Public Schools.

Police said officers worked to clear the building, though there was no known connection with the shooting and no definite threat. The school was dismissed after it was cleared.

Officers said in a Facebook post of the safety measure at the school, "we are not taking any chances."