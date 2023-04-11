1 Injured, 9 Others Displaced by Fire in NH Apartment Building

A woman was injured and nine other residents were displaced by a fire in a New Hampshire apartment building on Tuesday morning.

Lebanon fire officials said they received a call around 10:17 a.m. for a fire alarm activation on North Park Street. When they arrived, firefighters encountered heavy smoke on the third floor and found a partially-extinguished kitchen fire in one of the apartments.

The fire was contained to the apartment where it started, and one female victim was removed from the apartment and taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where she remains in stable condition.

Nine residents were displaced from the building due to fire and water damage, fire officials said. The alarm and sprinkler systems helped prevent the fire from spreading and causing more extensive damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.

Five neighboring fire departments responded to the scene, with two others providing station coverage.