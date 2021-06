One person has been taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in Sterling, Massachusetts.

Authorities say an RV narrowly missed a home and crashed into a tree on Leominster Road shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

It's unclear how many people were inside the RV, according to the Sterling Fire Department, all occupants were outside by the time responders arrived. One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.