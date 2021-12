Police in Wellesley, Massachusetts, are investigating what they're calling a serious accident.

The single-car crash happened at a Gulf station on Route 9 in Wellesley on Friday night.

First-responders at the crash scene extricated an injured person from a heavily damaged black BMW. The extent of the injuries aren't known at this time.

Traffic wasn't impacted by the crash, according to police.