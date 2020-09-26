Local

1 Injured in Saturday Morning Shooting in Lowell

The victim remains in critical condition, police said

A person was injured in a Saturday morning shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts, police said.

The Lowell Police Department responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a report of a male shot in the area of 35 Sutherland Street. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in the street upon arrival, police said.

Officers performed first aid on the victim until the arrival of the ambulance, paramedics and the Lowell Fire Department. The man was transferred to a local hospital and later transported to a Boston hospital.

The victim remains in critical condition, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

