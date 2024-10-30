1 injured in shooting at University of Bridgeport, search for shooter ongoing

One person was injured in a shooting at the University of Bridgeport on Tuesday night and police are continuing to search for the shooter as the lockdown on the school has been lifted.

Bridgeport police said shots were fired at the university and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They are alert and speaking with detectives, police said.

Officers were called to the Marina Dining Hall around 6:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired. A police officer assigned to the university responded within minutes and saw a "chaotic scene," according to police.

Both the shooter and victim were not students, police said. They were visiting campus and using the dining facility when the shooting broke out. Investigators believe a fight led to the gunfire.

"Neither the victim nor the shooter were UB students and this is an isolated incident," University of Bridgeport President Danielle Wilken said in a news conference.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter and believe the suspect knew the person that was shot.

Police Chief Roderick Porter said authorities believes the shooter is not on campus anymore, and they hope to have him in custody soon.

The school was placed into lockdown after the shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Officials said there is no immediate threat to the university. The public is being asked to avoid the area as authorities conduct an investigation.

Police said the scene is secure and students and staff are safe. There will also be an active police presence at the university in the morning.

"At this time, the Bridgeport Police Department is actively investigating this matter but would like to assure residents of the South End and parents of students that attend the University of Bridgeport that there is currently no active threat," city officials said in a statement.

Officials said the women's soccer team and crowds at a game evacuated Knights Field after the shooting and took shelter in Hubbell Gym. The game has since been postponed.

The national nonprofit One In Five Foundation For Kids is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

The incident remains under investigation.