1 Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt in NH Single-Car Crash

One person is dead and another person is seriously injured following a single-car highway crash in Warner, New Hampshire.

Police say the car was headed northbound on I-89 in Warner shortly before 7:30p.m. on Friday when it went off the left side of the road, struck a tree and rolled over.

According to police, both people in the car were ejected. One of the occupants, identified as Kiran Darjee, 21, of Concord, NH, died at the scene. The other occupant, 18-year-old Raj Darjee, of Concord, NH, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Part of the left lane of I-89 in the area was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.