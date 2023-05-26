1 Killed, 3 Others Badly Injured in Head-on Crash in Northern Vermont

One person was killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash in northern Vermont on Thursday night.

State police said they responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on Island Pond Road in Newark near the intersection of River Lane at 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

Their preliminary investigation showed that a 2008 Toyota Tacoma was driving north on Island Pond Road when it crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that was in the southbound lane.

Both pickup trucks sustained heavy front end damage.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The male driver of the Tacoma died of injuries suffered in the crash.

A front seat passenger from the Tacoma was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury and later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire with what police described as "major life-threatening injuries." A passenger in the back seat of the Tacoma was taken to North Country Hospital in Newport with serious injuries but is expected to survive. The names of the occupants of the Tacoma have not been released pending notification of family.

The driver of the Silverado, identified by police as Rene Morse, 32, of Charleston, was taken to North Country Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by Newark Fire, Sutton Fire, Brighton Fire, Lyndon Rescue and St. Johnsbury Police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and state police are asking anyone who witnessed it to contact Sgt. Joshua Mikkola at 802-334-8881 or joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov.