Local
fatal crash

1 Killed, 8 Hurt in Chain-Reaction Crash in Seekonk

The investigation into the crash on Interstate 195 is ongoing

WJAR-TV

One person was killed and eight other people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on a Massachusetts highway Sunday night, state police said.

The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. when an eastbound Chevrolet pickup truck on Interstate 195 in Seekonk couldn't stop in time as it approached traffic slowing for a car fire, and rear-ended a Chrysler sedan, state police said in a statement.

The car was pushed into the rear of an Acura, which was pushed into the rear of a Lexus.

Local

coronavirus 5 mins ago

1st Confirmed Case of Coronavirus in NH

coronavirus 40 mins ago

Do’s and Don’ts When Protecting Yourself Against Coronavirus

A rear seat passenger in the Chrysler was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Two other people in the Chrysler, two people in the pickup and four people in the Acura were all taken to the hospital, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

No names were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

fatal crashMassachusettsseekonk
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us