Woman, 21, Killed in Head-on Crash in North Andover

One person was killed Sunday in an early morning head-on crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Police were called to Great Pond Road for a reported serious crash just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a Chevy pickup and a Honda Pilot had collided head on, injuring multiple people.

The Honda front seat passenger, identified only as a 21-year-old woman from Lawrence, suffered critical injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three others, including both drivers and a back seat passenger, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, police added. They were taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

Police have not released the names of anyone involved but said the Honda driver is a 20-year-old Lawrence man, and the passenger in his backseat is a 22-year-old man. The Chevy driver is a 70-year-old Georgetown man.

Great Pond Road was closed for about three hours following the wreck.

Police have not said what is believed to have caused the fatal collision. It remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 978-683-3168.