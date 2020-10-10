Local

milton

1 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Milton

By Lara Salahi

One person is dead in an early morning wrong-way crash on I-93 south in Milton, Massachusetts State Police confirmed.

Police say the vehicle that caused the crash was headed north on the southbound side of I-93 near Exit 3 shortly before 7a.m. on Saturday. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

All southbound travel lanes were closed for nearly two hours leading to major traffic delays as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Local

35 mins ago

Strong Winds Blow Through, Damaging in Some Parts

1 hour ago

Anti-Police Satanist Runs for Sheriff as Republican in NH

Authorities have not released any additional information.

This article tagged under:

milton
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us