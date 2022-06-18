Man Found Dead After Falling Off Boat in Worcester's Lake Quinsigamond

Emergency crews have found the body of a man who fell off a boat on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday evening.

Worcester police said they received a call just before 6 p.m. saying that two men had fallen off a boat on the lake. One of them was located and the search for the second man continued until about 10 p.m., when his body was finally recovered.

The man that was rescued is being treated for his injuries.

Fire officials said the incident was the result of an "out of control" boat.

Several agencies took part in the search, including the Worcester Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police.

No further information was immediately available.