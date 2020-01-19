Local
overnight crash

1 Man Killed, 1 Seriously Injured After Car Hits Tree in Brockton

It's not clear if weather played a role in the crash

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One man has died and one man is seriously injured after the car they were in hit a tree overnight, fire officials say.

The Brockton Fire Department responded around 1:25 a.m. Sunday to 2000 Main Street for a one-car crash.

Authorities say one man was trapped inside the car and he died from his injuries.

Local

Weather 1 hour ago

After Slick Start Sunday, Melting Snow as Temps Near 40

ATM Burglars 10 hours ago

Pair of Burglars Caught Trying to Break Into ATM in Downtown Boston: Police

A second man who was ejected from the car was taken to Brockton Hospital with serious injuries.

It's unclear if snowy road conditions contributed to the crash. No other information was immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

This article tagged under:

overnight crashMassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceBrocktonfatal crash
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us