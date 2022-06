One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Brockton police were called to North Main Street around 8:35 p.m. for a shooting in which one man was killed. A second man suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Further details were not released Tuesday night.

An investigation by state and local police, as well as the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, is active and ongoing.