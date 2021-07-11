Local

dorchester

1 Person Arrested After Non-Fatal Dorchester Shooting

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say

One person has been arrested in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to Boston police.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of person shot near Delano Street. Upon arrival to the scene, police say they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Local

Fatal Shooting 1 hour ago

Moped Driver Shot and Killed in Milton

Boston police 2 hours ago

Officer Hospitalized After Suspected Drunken Driver Hits Boston Police Cruiser

After further investigation, police were able to identify and arrest the suspect, Boma Howell, 42, of Roxbury.

This article tagged under:

dorchestershootingarrest
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us