1 Person Dead After Mobile Home Fire in Colchester, Vt.

The fire is under investigation by Colchester police and the Vermont State Police Fire Investigation Unit

Someone has died after a fire broke out at a mobile home Tuesday night in Colchester, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

Crews with multiple agencies responded to the Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park on Eight Street near Roosevelt Highway after getting a call just before 11 p.m., according to WPTZ.

Firefighters were able to knock out the fire quickly, but the home was left heavily damaged. The victim, who has not been identified, was found inside, according to WPTZ. Several pets that were in the home survived.

The fire is under investigation by Colchester police and the Vermont State Police Fire Investigation Unit.

