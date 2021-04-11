1 Person Dead in Crash on Mass. Route 9 in Northboro

A person has died in a serious crash on Massachusetts Route 9 in Northboro Sunday night, authorities said.

The Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council was working the crash, Auburn Chief of Police Andrew Sluckis said in a tweet.

He said someone had died, and shared an image of a mangled vehicle flipped on its roof.

CEMLEC Accident Recon working a fatal crash Route 9 in Northboro. Avoid the area. #traffic ⁦@AuburnMAPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/EVVR6fo5BE — ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) April 12, 2021

Northboro police said earlier on Twitter that a serious crash took place, but didn't say whether anyone was dead or injured in the crash.

Rt. 9 eastbound will be shut down for several hours due to a serious motor vehicle accident. — Northborough Police (@NorthboroughPD) April 12, 2021

The victim of the crash has not been identified. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Police recommend avoiding the area.

This story is developing.