1 Person Dead in Crash on Mass. Route 9 in Northboro

A person has died in a serious crash on Massachusetts Route 9 in Northboro Sunday night, authorities said.
The Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council was working the crash, Auburn Chief of Police Andrew Sluckis said in a tweet.
He said someone had died, and shared an image of a mangled vehicle flipped on its roof.
Northboro police said earlier on Twitter that a serious crash took place, but didn't say whether anyone was dead or injured in the crash.
The victim of the crash has not been identified. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
Police recommend avoiding the area.
Local
This story is developing.