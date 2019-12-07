Dennis Bridge Remains Closed Following Crane Crash

One person was hospitalized after a tractor-trailer towing a crane struck a Cape Cod overpass, causing debris to fall onto the window of a passing vehicle, Massachusetts State Police say.

The tractor-trailer was traveling on Route 6 westbound around 6 p.m. Friday when it struck the Old Bass River Road Bridge.

The bridge above Route 6 was closed to traffic due to the damage it sustained in the incident, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced in a statement. MassDOT says a preliminary evaluation found two of the bridge beams were severed, and there may be additional damage, as well.

A photo from the scene showed concrete debris scattered across the roadway, with visible damage to some of the bridge’s beams.

MassDOT inspection crews were on site Friday night to evaluate the bridge structure, and engineers will determine what repairs are necessary.

Both lanes of Route 6 westbound reopened to traffic early Saturday, but the overpass remains closed with no timeline to reopen, the agency said in a written statement.

Officials did not provide an immediate update on the victim's condition.