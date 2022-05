One person was injured and two people were displaced after a fire broke out in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight.

The fire broke out in the back of 87-89 Codman Hill Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Boston Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

At approximately 11:45 Fire in the rear of 87-89 Codman Hill Ave Dor . 1 resident was transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . 2 residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/7vGDo0TAT4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 5, 2022