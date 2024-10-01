New Hampshire

1 person killed after getting trapped inside house fire in Meredith, NH

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the state medical examiner's office

By Marc Fortier

Fire-Generic5
FILE

One person was killed and two others escaped from a house fire in Meredith, New Hampshire, on Monday.

Fire officials said they responded to a home on Pease Road around 4 p.m. Monday for a report of a fire. The Meredith Fire Department said they received reports that two people were trapped inside the home.

When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the second story of the single-family home. As they began working to extinguish the fire, they entered the home and found one person dead inside.

Two other residents who were in the home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.

Ten area fire departments assisted Meredith firefighters at the scene of the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said positive identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, are pending an autopsy that is expected to be conducted on Tuesday at the state medical examiner's office.

No further details were released. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the NH State Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 16 hours ago

Hiker in medical emergency flown off NH's Mt. Monadnock

Easton Sep 29

NH woman killed in deadly hammer attack, grandson arrested

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us