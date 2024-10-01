1 person killed after getting trapped inside house fire in Meredith, NH

One person was killed and two others escaped from a house fire in Meredith, New Hampshire, on Monday.

Fire officials said they responded to a home on Pease Road around 4 p.m. Monday for a report of a fire. The Meredith Fire Department said they received reports that two people were trapped inside the home.

When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the second story of the single-family home. As they began working to extinguish the fire, they entered the home and found one person dead inside.

Two other residents who were in the home at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.

Ten area fire departments assisted Meredith firefighters at the scene of the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said positive identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, are pending an autopsy that is expected to be conducted on Tuesday at the state medical examiner's office.

No further details were released. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the NH State Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.