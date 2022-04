One person is dead in a single-car crash that occurred overnight in Centerville, Massachusetts.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on South Main Street shortly before 2a.m. on Saturday. According to the Centerville Fire Department, the car had crashed into multiple utility poles before ending up off the roadway on its side.

There was only one person in the car who apparently died at the scene, according to the fire department.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.