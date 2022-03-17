1 Rescued From Dorchester Triple-Decker Fire

Firefighters rescued a person trapped inside a triple-decker in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood late Wednesday night.

The Boston Fire Department was called to Kerwin Street around 9:45 p.m. after flames broke out at the multi-family home. Responding crews saw fire showing from the back of the building that extended to the roof.

One resident was rescued from the third floor and taken to the hospital, fire officials said. There was no immediate update on the person's condition.

At approximately 9:45 Fire on the 3rd floor of an occupied 3 family building on Kerwin st. Dor. Fire was on floor 3 and extended to the roof. Companies were able to rescue 1 resident from the 3rd floor . pic.twitter.com/JtzKGwUxj8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 17, 2022

The fire is estimated to have caused $250,000 worth of damage.

Six residents were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross of Massachusetts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.