1 Seriously Hurt, 1 in Custody After Barricade Situation in Boston

A person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another is in police custody after a standoff in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Friday, officials said.

The incident involving a barricaded person or people unfolded on Fremont Street, Boston police said, but didn't have more details to immediately share.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the incident, how long it took to unfold or how the injured person was hurt.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.