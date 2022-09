One person is dead and two others are injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night.

The Boston Police Department said shortly before 11:30 p.m. that the victim in a shooting on Dale Street in Roxbury had died.

In Dorchester, a victim also suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot on Van Winkle Street, police said.

A third person was shot on West Selden Street in Mattapan, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.