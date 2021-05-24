1 Stabbed at Dorchester School, According to Police; School Says Teacher Was Injured

A person was stabbed Monday at a school in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to police.
Authorities responded to 22 Regina Rd., the address of Roxbury Prep's Lucy Stone Campus. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Boston Police Department said.
School officials gave few additional details, but a spokeswoman said a teacher was injured by a student from a different school.
"This afternoon, an altercation at our school resulted in a teacher getting hurt by a student from another school," Barbara Martinez of Roxbury Prep said in a statement. "The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority and our hearts go out to the teacher and students involved in this terrible situation. This is a reminder for all of us that all children need healthy ways to resolve conflict and we are committed to supporting students with the skills and tools to process strong emotions."