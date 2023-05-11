Local

chelsea

1 Taken to Hospital, Another in Custody After Shots Fired in Chelsea

Police are asking the public for tips

By Matt Fortin

One person was sent to the hospital and another was taken into police custody after shots were fired Wednesday night in Chelsea, Massachusetts, authorities said.

An investigation was launched by the Chelsea Police Department in the Bellingham Hill area for shots fired, the agency said.

Authorities said that one victim was taken to the hospital, and another was taken into custody.

Investigators asked the public to reach out if they have any information about the incident.

This article tagged under:

chelsea
