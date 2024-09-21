2 people injured, 7 cars towed after crash involving tractor trailer on I-495 in Hopkinton

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A crash involving a tractor trailer and seven other vehicles temporarily shut down the northbound side of Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to the multi-car crash on I-495 north at the Massachusetts Turnpike around 12:30 p.m. and that all northbound lanes were blocked.

Hopkinton police said in a traffic alert around 1 p.m. that all northbound lanes had been completely shutdown.

Drivers were told to seek alternate routes.

A single lane of traffic was able to open up around 1:35 p.m. so that cars could get through the crash scene, state police said, and Hopkinton police helped divert traffic onto Main Street to ease the backup.

All lanes reopened just before 2 p.m.

Of the eight vehicles involved in the crash, seven had to be towed, state police said. Two drivers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police haven't said what caused the crash, or if the rain played any kind of role but they did remind people to drive with care, particularly during inclement weather.

