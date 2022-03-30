10-Inch Knife Found in Baby Car Seat at Logan Airport

Local

Transportation Security Administration officers found a 10-inch (25-centimeter) long butcher knife wedged into the side of a baby's car seat at a security checkpoint at Boston's Logan International Airport, officials said.

"We love babies … but not butcher knives!" TSA New England said in a post on its official Twitter account Tuesday.

State police were informed after the knife was found on Monday and it was confiscated.

"Pack your knives properly in your checked bag and you're good to go," the TSA tweeted.

No one was arrested, a TSA New England spokesperson said.

After the knife was confiscated, the car seat was rescanned and the woman and her baby were allowed to continue on their flight to Atlanta, he said.

It's not clear why the passenger needed a knife, he said.

