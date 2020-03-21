10 New Coronavirus Cases in NH Bring State Total to 65

New Hampshire health officials announced 10 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state total to 65.

Of the new cases, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said it was five women and five men who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Stafford County received its first positive test result as of Saturday, meaning there is now just one county in the state that hasn't had a positive coronavirus test.

Half of the new cases are from Rockingham County. Additionally, Grafton and Merrimack counties each had one new case. The other two cases were Hillsborough County residents, with one from the city of Manchester and one not in either Manchester or Nashua, according to health officials.

Four cases announced Saturday have no obvious risk factors, health officials said, indicating the virus is continuing to spread through communities in the Granite State. Officials had already identified community-based transmission of the coronavirus in Carroll, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Rockingham counties, as well as the city of Manchester.

The other six new cases either had travel to domestic or international locations or were in close contact with a person who had a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Out of 65 positive cases, health officials say only three people have been hospitalized, including one of the new cases announced Saturday.

The other nine people who were the latest to test positive in New Hampshire were isolating at home, according to health officials.

There have been no coronavirus-related deaths in New Hampshire. There have been nine deaths so far in New England – five in Connecticut, and two each in Vermont and Massachusetts. There are more than 21,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, and there has been at least 254 deaths nationwide as of Saturday afternoon.