10 Top ‘Haunted' Places You Can Visit in Massachusetts

Lizzie Borden House- in Fall River

The story of Lizzie Border is well known. You probably grew up with the rhyme: 'Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one.' It remains one of America's greatest unsolved murder mysteries, and you can stay at the Lizzie Border House in Fall River.

2. S.K. Pierce Mansion- in Gardner

According to the website,

"Guests have experienced everything from voices, chanting, full-body apparitions, moving furniture, screens flying off windows, slamming doors, the sounds of footsteps on the stairs and halls, sudden temperature changes, foul odors, shadow people, and an ominous lions roar which can shake the house... One visitor felt that a presence was attempting to push her down the steps while another was almost forced out of a third-floor window."

3. Longfellow's Wayside Inn- Sudbury

According to HauntedHouses.com, objects have been known to move around the Wayside Inn, and guests report hearing the voice of a child happily running up and down the hallways.

4. Concord's Colonial Inn- Concord

The inn has appeared on several paranormal investigation TV shows, including Ghost Hunters, and makes this year's list of Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Haunted Hotels. It proudly exhibits information about the paranormal reports on the homepage of the website. You can even request a haunted room.

5. Red Lion Inn- Stockbridge

The Red Lion Inn also makes the Most Haunted Hotels list, alongside the Concord Colonial Inn. According to the list,

"Ghostly rumors swirl around the Red Lion Inn, which has been visited by many paranormal investigators and mediums hoping to connect with guests from centuries past. The fourth floor in particular has been said to have the most paranormal activity and Guestroom 301 is also known to be a haunted hot spot." Historic Hotels of America

6.. Hawthorne Hotel-- Salem

The entire town of Salem could probably be added to the list since it ups the spookiness factor with its historic connection to the Salem witch trials. But the Hawthorne Inn, in particular, is reportedly haunted. According to Ghost City Tours, Rooms 325 and 612 are particularly active. Yes, The Hawthorne makes the Most Haunted Hotels list too.

7. House of Seven Gables- Salem

While you're in Salem, you can check out the Turner-Ingersoll Mansion, better known as the House of Seven Gables. Ghost City Tours says it is perhaps the most haunted house in the witch-trial town.

8. Freetown-Fall River State Forest

It's not just houses and hotels that sport a creepy crown. The Freetown-Fall River State Forest is known to many as a haunted or cursed forest and part of the 'Bridgewater Triangle', an area reportedly known for unexplained paranormal sightings.

The forest pops up when searching for Halloween haunted hikes, but locals often avoid the area. It's been linked for decades to satanic cults and animal sacrifices.

9. Hoosac Tunnel- North Adams

For more than a century, there have been tales of apparitions appearing in the Hoosac Tunnel, a railroad tunnel built in North Adams, out in the Berkshires. The website recounts tales of miners' stories seeing ghostly figures deep inside the tunnel. It continues to be a source of fascination to this day.

10. Spider Gates Cemetery- Leicester

The real name of the cemetery is Friends Cemetery, but according to MA Haunted Houses:

"Some call the place "The Eighth Gate to Hell." Local legend says the spot is a gate to another dimension, and many of the eerie stories surround a little boy who hanged himself in the trees. Ghostly reports include apparition sightings, strange sounds, and evidence of satanic rituals.

Happy Haunted Halloween!