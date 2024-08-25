Child dead in OUI crash; suspect stole SUV from Kenny Chesney concert: police

A child is dead after a crash that also left multiple people injured in Plainville, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash on the intersection of Route 1 and 495 shortly after 10p.m.

Authorities say they were working the Kenny Chesney concert at Gillette Stadium before responding to the scene.

According to police, 42-year-old Michael Escolas, from Oxford, was speeding down Route 1 south in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, that was allegedly stolen from the Gillette Stadium parking lot.

Escolas then rear-ended a Nissan Altima occupied by a couple and their four children at a red light. They were all transported to the hospital where the 10-year-old was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

According to police, Escolas was arrested for suspected DUI and taken to a nearby hospital.

The crashed closed down the intersection for a few hours before being reopened.

State Police are offering their condolences to the family and withholding their identities.

The crash is under investigation.