11 More Coronavirus Deaths, 136 New Cases Reported in Massachusetts

Massachusetts on Sunday reported 11 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 136 additional cases, a day before the state enters Phase 3 of its reopening process.

As of Sunday, the death toll in Massachusetts stood at 8,183 and the number of COVID-19 cases was at 109,974 , according to the Department of Public Health.

It was the lowest number of reported deaths in a day since Tuesday, when none were reported.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state is moving onto Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Monday.

Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan will go into effect statewide, with the exception of the city of Boston -- which will follow on Monday, July 13. Gov. Baker made the announcement on Thursday and warned that Phase 3 poses some risks. Gov. Baker said this will be the last phase of the state’s reopening plan for a while until a vaccine or effective treatment for the coronavirus is available. Then, the state will move onto Phase 4 of reopening.

Businesses such as movie theaters, gyms, museums and casinos are allowed to reopen in Phase 3. Professional sports can also resume without fans and by following league-safety protocol practices.

Indoor gatherings will be able to top out at 25 people in one room, though no more than eight people can be together in 1,000 square feet. And outdoor gatherings will be able to host 100 people at a time, but no more than 25% of the facility's capacity. This means events such as weddings can resume on Monday with this restrictions.